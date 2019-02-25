Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Reiterate their Buy rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO). The Target Price per Share Given is GBX 135.00; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding

London: In a research note made public on Monday, 25 February, Canaccord Genuity reiterated their Buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO). They currently have a GBX 135.00 target on the firm. Canaccord Genuity’s target gives a potential upside of 83.18% from the company’s previous stock close.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 26.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc acquired 233,811 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock rose 13.18%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $7.28 million value, up from 879,184 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.24 million shares traded or 66.01% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 30.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.45, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold Premier Oil plc shares while 11 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 7.25% more from 6.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 141,977 shares. Oppenheimer has 0% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) for 14,850 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). 10,319 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 0% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). 333 are owned by Carroll Associate Inc. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.31% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 210,352 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. 5,725 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,397 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,796 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 4,669 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 74. About 3.95 million shares traded. Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 604.04 million GBP. The firm is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity. Shares for $1,186 were bought by Hill Catharine B.

Among 6 analysts covering Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Premier Oil PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 90 lowest target. GBX 149.17’s average target is 101.58% above currents GBX 74 stock price. Premier Oil PLC had 24 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) on Thursday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 170 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and GBX 140 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hudbay Minerals had 7 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

