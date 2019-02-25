Analysts at Citigroup Kept their Hold rating for Kraft Heinz (KHC). The Target Price Given is $40; Oak Associates LTD Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Equity research analysts at Citigroup have $40 target price per share on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Citigroup’s target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current stock price. The rating was shown in analysts note on 25 February.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 4.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,594 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 55,017 shares with $110.20M value, down from 57,611 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $803.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1634.84. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Ltd reported 13,548 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,953 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 546 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 4.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com has 2.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,828 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,273 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc invested in 7.5% or 7,451 shares. Omers Administration reported 3,500 shares. Prentiss Smith & stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco accumulated 321 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,682 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1,021 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited invested in 96,630 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Waverton Inv stated it has 7.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability stated it has 4,964 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 13,016 shares to 465,501 valued at $24.00 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 25,600 shares. Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $62.18 million activity. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22M on Thursday, November 15. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,230 shares worth $1.85M. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Ignore Media Controversy And Focus On Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC sees $5B India headwind for Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Prime Cargo Jet Crashes In Texas, Killing 3 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Abandons Headquarter Plans in NY Amid Protests – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2525 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wells Fargo.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.62 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

Among 12 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Kraft Heinz has $61 highest and $33 lowest target. $42.78’s average target is 25.34% above currents $34.13 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 15 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Friday, February 22. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of KHC in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 22 by PiperJaffray. Susquehanna downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) rating on Friday, November 2. Susquehanna has “Negative” rating and $47 target. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Yahoo Sports” published on February 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Quirky ETF Has The Largest Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Weight – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2019: KHC,TTD,STMP – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.