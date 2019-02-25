Analysts at KBW Kept the Same their “Buy” rating for Lennar (LEN) with $60 Target Price; Alpine Partners Vi Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

In a note sent to investors and clients on today, KBW kept their “Buy” rating on Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock. The price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from firm’s last stock close.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 114.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Partners Vi Llc acquired 186,324 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Alpine Partners Vi Llc holds 348,624 shares with $29.81 million value, up from 162,300 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 3.50M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.74 million activity. JAFFE JONATHAN M sold 20,000 shares worth $800,600.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.92 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

The stock increased 2.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 4.56 million shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500.

