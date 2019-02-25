Analysts covering AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) look at the 1.49% increase on February 24-25

It was good day for AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM), as it jumped by $3.81472000000002E-05 or 1.49%, touching $0.0025940096. Top Crypto Analysts believe that AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is looking for the $0.00285341056 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00573413773073676. The highest price was $0.0025940096 and lowest of $0.0025558624 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0025558624. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days ALTCOM is up 37.03% from $0.001893. It traded at $0.009815 200 days ago. It has 163,359 coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/08/2017. The Crypto ALTCOM has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SkunkHash algorithm.

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm.