Analysts covering Bigbom (BBO) look at the -5.61% decline on February 24-25

It was bad day for Bigbom (BBO), as it declined by $-6.15031999999999E-05 or -5.61%, touching $0.001034372. International Crypto Analysts believe that Bigbom (BBO) is looking for the $0.0011378092 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00180032618526049. The highest price was $0.0010958752 and lowest of $0.001034372 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0010958752. It last traded at IDEX exchange.

For a month, Bigbom (BBO) tokens went up 95.42% from $0.0005293 for coin. For 100 days BBO is down -40.69% from $0.001744. It traded at $0.003639 200 days ago. Bigbom (BBO) has 2.00B coins mined with the market cap $2.07M. It has 2.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 04/04/2018. The Crypto BBO has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace.

BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace.