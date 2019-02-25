Analysts covering LockTrip (LOC*) look at the 4.52% rise on February 24-25

It was good day for LockTrip (LOC*), as it jumped by $0.0408163269999999 or 4.52%, touching $0.944115975. Global Crypto Analysts believe that LockTrip (LOC*) is looking for the $1.0385275725 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $2.50338514586689. The highest price was $0.9536525 and lowest of $0.808315859 for February 24-25. The open was $0.903299648. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, LockTrip (LOC*) tokens went down -14.94% from $1.11 for coin. For 100 days LOC* is down -32.08% from $1.39. It traded at $0.6897 200 days ago. LockTrip (LOC*) has 18.59M coins mined with the market cap $17.55 million. It has 18.59 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/09/2017. The Crypto LOC* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace.

LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip’s marketplace.