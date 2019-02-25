Analysts noticed Alibabacoin (ABBC)’s 24 hours decline of -0.63%

It was bad day for Alibabacoin (ABBC), as it declined by $-0.0006485398 or -0.63%, touching $0.1018970474. International Crypto Analysts believe that Alibabacoin (ABBC) is looking for the $0.11208675214 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.22009751635712. The highest price was $0.1076957562 and lowest of $0.0805333834 for February 24-25. The open was $0.1025455872. It last traded at IDAX exchange.

For a month, Alibabacoin (ABBC) tokens went up 107.40% from $0.04913 for coin. For 100 days ABBC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Alibabacoin (ABBC) has 1.00B coins mined with the market cap $102.12 million. It has 1.50B coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/03/2018. The Crypto ABBC has proof type and operates under X13 algorithm.

Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network.