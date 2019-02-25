Analysts noticed Imbrex (REX)’s 24 hours step up of 45.00%

It was good day for Imbrex (REX), as it jumped by $0.00943515 or 45.00%, touching $0.03040215. Global Crypto Analysts believe that Imbrex (REX) is looking for the $0.033442365 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0902780080083301. The highest price was $0.03040215 and lowest of $0.020967 for February 24-25. The open was $0.020967. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Imbrex (REX) tokens went down -11.26% from $0.03426 for coin. For 100 days REX is down -67.75% from $0.09427. It traded at $0.2675 200 days ago. Imbrex (REX) has 24.04M coins mined with the market cap $730,957. It has 24.04 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/09/2017. The Crypto REX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion.