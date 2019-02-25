Analysts noticed Internet of People (IOP)’s 24 hours fall of -0.33%

Internet of People (IOP) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000381489999999998 or -0.33% trading at $0.11673594. According to International Crypto Experts, Internet of People (IOP) eyes $0.128409534 target on the road to $0.346709644093938. IOP last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.126578382 and low of $0.111356931 for February 24-25. The open was $0.11711743.

Internet of People (IOP) is down -9.01% in the last 30 days from $0.1283 per coin. Its down -47.91% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2241 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago IOP traded at $0.4656. IOP has 2.53 million coins mined giving it $294,884 market cap. Internet of People maximum coins available are 21.00M. IOP uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 01/08/2014.

The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.

One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply.