Analysts noticed OptionCoin (OPTION)’s 24 hours decline of -22.22%

OptionCoin (OPTION) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.62966E-05 or -22.22% trading at $0.0002670381. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, OptionCoin (OPTION) eyes $0.00029374191 target on the road to $0.000424521793660891. OPTION last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0003433347 and low of $0.0002670381 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0003433347.

OptionCoin (OPTION) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago OPTION traded at $0.0007852. maximum coins available are 21.00M. OPTION uses X11 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 03/06/2015.

OptionCoin is a X11 Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 10% APY in staking rewards.