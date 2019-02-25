Analysts noticed Sentinel Protocol (UPP)’s 24 hours drop of -5.29%

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000762934 or -5.29% trading at $0.0136565186. According to Global Crypto Experts, Sentinel Protocol (UPP) eyes $0.01502217046 target on the road to $0.0275488388463526. UPP last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.0147627729 and low of $0.0133131983 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0144194526.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is down -10.04% in the last 30 days from $0.01518 per coin. Its down -31.89% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02005 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago UPP traded at $0.04155. UPP has 500.00M coins mined giving it $6.83M market cap. Sentinel Protocol maximum coins available are 500.00M. UPP uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/05/2018.

Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.