Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Fluent, Inc. (FLNT); Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Shorts Down By 37.58%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $369.30 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.