Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC); Burlington Stores Has 1.15 Sentiment

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 182 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 158 sold and reduced their stakes in Burlington Stores Inc. The funds in our database now own: 63.40 million shares, down from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 121 Increased: 105 New Position: 77.

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $-0.12 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 130.77% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 4.99M shares traded or 1636.00% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has declined 4.35% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market With Acquisition Of SafeOp Surgical, $50M Equity Financing, And Strategic Leadership Appointments; 16/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS HOLDER L-5 HEALTHCARE REPORTS ABOUT 30% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 16/03/2018 – L-5 HEALTHCARE’S ALPHATEC HOLDINGS STAKE INCLUDES CONV PFD SHRS; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $66.98 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

More notable recent Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Alphatec Announces Stay of Court Proceedings in NuVasive Patent Lawsuit – GlobeNewswire" on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Alphatec to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stellar Biotechnologies and Alphatec Holdings among healthcare gainers; Nektar Therapeutics and Molina Healthcare among losers – Seeking Alpha" on February 12, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 822,948 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc owns 177,002 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Junto Capital Management Lp has 2.7% invested in the company for 288,206 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,000 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.05M for 15.07 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.30% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 279,557 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has risen 44.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 24.31 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.