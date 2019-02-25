Analysts See $0.17 EPS for Hudson Ltd. (HUD); Verint Systems (VRNT) Shorts Down By 7.04%

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) to report $0.17 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. HUD’s profit would be $15.72 million giving it 21.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Hudson Ltd.’s analysts see -58.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 146,499 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.4%, COMPARED TO 8.5% IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Hudson Group Announces Voting Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) had a decrease of 7.04% in short interest. VRNT’s SI was 1.93M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 7.04% from 2.08M shares previously. With 261,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s short sellers to cover VRNT’s short positions. The SI to Verint Systems Inc’s float is 3.05%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 172,611 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems had 3 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $60 target.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $8.28 million activity. On Monday, September 10 SAFIR HOWARD sold $200,280 worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 4,000 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Nottenburg Richard N, worth $243,750. MORIAH ELAN sold $1.95 million worth of stock. FANTE PETER sold $1.01M worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) on Tuesday, September 11. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider BODNER DAN sold $2.98M. 1,432 shares were sold by Robinson Douglas, worth $64,182.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold Verint Systems Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.37 million shares or 0.60% less from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 1.15M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Citigroup reported 23,031 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 9,113 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 12,582 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 156,319 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.1% or 137,009 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Clal Insurance Enterp Holding Ltd invested in 1.04% or 778,568 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 115 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Zacks Mgmt owns 102,493 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 607,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,652 shares.