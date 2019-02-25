Analysts See $0.17 EPS for NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG); Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 153 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 144 reduced and sold their stock positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 57.07 million shares, down from 59.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 115 Increased: 106 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report $0.17 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. NRG’s profit would be $49.29 million giving it 62.09 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, NRG Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -81.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.19M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NRG Energy, Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 261.75 million shares or 6.40% less from 279.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prns Management has 29,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Directions Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies holds 12,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability stated it has 749,751 shares. Zimmer Prns Lp accumulated 425,000 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has 0.17% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 188,270 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 19,046 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd owns 46,587 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13,108 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 55 shares. The California-based First Quadrant L P Ca has invested 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Omega has invested 1.96% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bluecrest holds 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 76,542 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 225,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 27.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.04 million activity. $1.54M worth of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares were sold by Moser Christopher. Another trade for 24,600 shares valued at $881,664 was made by Killinger Elizabeth R on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 18,571 shares valued at $732,069 was made by Gaudette Robert J on Thursday, January 10.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $12.24 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 711,655 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has declined 7.90% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M