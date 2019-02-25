Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY); D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut By $886,436 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 58.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,308 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 3,790 shares with $634,000 value, down from 9,098 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $141.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $182.91. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Analysts expect Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to report $0.25 EPS on March, 20.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. TCEHY’s profit would be $2.37 billion giving it 44.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Tencent Holdings Limited’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 3.37M shares traded. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “There Are Better Chinese Plays in Digital Than Tencent Stock – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tencent leading $300M Reddit round – TechCrunch – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Groupon Stock Investors Mull Results: Disaster or Just Disappointment? – Investorplace.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Nio â€” the Tesla of China â€” for You? – Investorplace.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is iQIYI Stock a Buy Again? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $419.12 billion. The firm operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others divisions. It has a 32.66 P/E ratio. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $63.19 million activity. 3,192 shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N, worth $562,335 on Wednesday, October 24. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Easterbrook Stephen also sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “McDonald’s (MCD) SSS Checks Are Tracking Ahead Of Consensus – Longbow – StreetInsider.com” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did McDonald’s Deliver A Beefy Quarter? The Street Debates (NYSE:MCD) – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer doesn’t see ‘McUpside’ on McDonald’s – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) – Q4 Earnings Preview For McDonald’s – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 39,810 shares to 98,535 valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Under Armour Inc. Class A (NYSE:UA) stake by 41,475 shares and now owns 269,005 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.