Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Cascades Inc. (CAS); Autoliv (ALV) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to report $0.32 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. T_CAS’s profit would be $30.13 million giving it 7.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Cascades Inc.’s analysts see -17.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 72,393 shares traded. Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 104 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 79 decreased and sold stakes in Autoliv Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 21.04 million shares, down from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autoliv Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 40 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 74,016 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 32,535 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 235,376 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners L.P. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 113,000 shares.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

