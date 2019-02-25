Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX); Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 108 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 111 cut down and sold their holdings in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 35.94 million shares, down from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Marketaxess Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $-0.40 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 290.48% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Ardelyx, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 68,637 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 58.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Forte Capital Llc Adv holds 2.55% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for 39,677 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 460,862 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Kames Capital Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 349,316 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 52.84 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.50 million activity.

The stock increased 1.06% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $241.5. About 39,636 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has risen 15.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

