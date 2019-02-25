Analysts See $0.41 EPS for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (PIH); WEB GLOBAL HOLDINGS (WEBB) SI Increased By 51.69%

WEB GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:WEBB) had an increase of 51.69% in short interest. WEBB’s SI was 17,900 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 51.69% from 11,800 shares previously. With 62,000 avg volume, 0 days are for WEB GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:WEBB)’s short sellers to cover WEBB’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.20% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.022. About 180,924 shares traded or 1063.42% up from the average. Web Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) to report $0.41 EPS on March, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. PIH’s profit would be $2.46 million giving it 2.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -270.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.2472 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 2,509 shares traded. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) has declined 34.15% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ 1347 Property Insurance Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIH); 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 54.4% TO $12.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY SHR $0.23; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $23.9 MILLION, UP 101.5% FROM $11.8 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.2 MLN VS $8.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – AT MOST RECENT BOARD MEETING, LARRY G. SWETS, JR. INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE FROM CHAIRMAN ROLE; 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – D. KYLE CERMINARA WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AT BOARD MEETING

Webb Interactive Services, Inc. develops instant messaging/presence software in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.04 million. The company's products are based on the standardized extensible message and presence protocol. It currently has negative earnings. It serves enterprises, government agencies, telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, and independent distributors of software that require real-time communication and collaboration solutions.

More notable recent Web Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sunniva: A Golden Opportunity In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Web Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Reverse Merger of Allocation Media Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meggitt Plc ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Web Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “G-Resources: One Sixth Of Liquidation Value And Prior Management Gone – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “On New Information, I’ve Doubled My Share Price Target On P10 Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $28.88 million. The firm offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 48.69 P/E ratio. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.