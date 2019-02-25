Analysts See $-0.74 EPS for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); Citrix Systems Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $-0.74 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 33.93% from last quarter’s $-1.12 EPS. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -205.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 1.11M shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 236 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 188 cut down and sold their holdings in Citrix Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 118.38 million shares, down from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 163 Increased: 160 New Position: 76.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $11.92 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 2 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.76 million activity. On Wednesday, August 29 Berchtold Joe sold $1.97 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 40,000 shares. $4.07M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was sold by Rapino Michael on Wednesday, January 2. Willard Elizabeth Kathleen also sold $1.97 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Wednesday, August 29. $1.41M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was sold by Rowles Michael. $378,480 worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares were sold by ENLOE ROBERT TED III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,843 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 25,700 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 53,959 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 27,401 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Group accumulated 281,319 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 1.03 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Markel has invested 0.45% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 784,426 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 29,873 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 28 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 144 shares. 259 are owned by Advisory Network Ltd Liability Co.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.86 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 26.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has risen 24.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 655,624 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 50,421 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 105,069 shares. The New York-based Roystone Capital Management Lp has invested 2.71% in the stock. Rdl Financial Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,326 shares.

