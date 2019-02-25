Analysts See $0.78 EPS for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE); Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted By $682,011 Its Quanta Services (PWR) Stake

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.78 EPS on March, 15.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $37.74 million giving it 5.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see 85.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 316,476 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 9.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) stake by 5.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 20,667 shares as Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 419,878 shares with $14.02M value, up from 399,211 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc. now has $5.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 980,792 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47

Since September 7, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $281,787 activity. On Friday, September 7 HUSS MICHAEL E sold $38,197 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 1,688 shares. $90,008 worth of stock was sold by APPLEGATE DIANE L on Thursday, September 13. $3,823 worth of stock was bought by FAIRFIELD BILL L on Tuesday, November 27. HARBOLS ROBERT J also sold $12,902 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares. 3,914 shares were sold by RHOADS KAREN B, worth $75,071 on Thursday, December 13.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $887.76 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Buckle (BKE) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckle declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle: Back To Value – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle Inc.: A Short Seller’s Trap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.77% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 15,518 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 96,120 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 19,433 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 234,169 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 70,693 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mason Street reported 8,424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 95,370 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 11,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stake by 47,202 shares to 169,112 valued at $14.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 191,214 shares and now owns 213,604 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.