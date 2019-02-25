Analysts See $0.95 EPS for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO); Allegheny Technologies Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $0.95 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 50.52% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. THO’s profit would be $52.31 million giving it 18.39 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Thor Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -25.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 380,906 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 121 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 109 reduced and sold stakes in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 128.33 million shares, down from 129.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allegheny Technologies Inc in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 79 Increased: 73 New Position: 48.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 866,504 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has risen 10.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 9.9% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for 247,902 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 2.07 million shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 4.16% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.65% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 169,605 shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies: Still Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hain Celestial Group, Allegheny Technologies, NVR, Greif, CorMedix, and Enzo Biochem â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “This Is All That Stands in the Way of Much Higher ATI Stock Prices – Profit Confidential” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ATI buys aerospace additive manufacturer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $245,950 activity.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Lc reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 43,294 shares. Hodges Management owns 700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,954 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 18,500 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 100 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs accumulated 139,155 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.01% or 326 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Synovus has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Envestnet Asset holds 120,262 shares. Maryland-based Profund Lc has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 134,925 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company owns 25,110 shares. Palouse Cap Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $56,798 activity. KOSOWSKY J ALLEN also bought $118,340 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Tuesday, December 11. $350,114 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was sold by ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH. $116,390 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by SUWINSKI JAN on Monday, December 10. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Tuesday, October 9.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Industries Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Itâ€™s Your Lucky Day â€“ Whitney Tilson Has A Job Offer And A New Stock Idea – ValueWalk” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 F-Rated Stocks That Could Break Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries had 3 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 4 by BMO Capital Markets.