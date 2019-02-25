Analysts See $1.27 EPS for Rogers (ROG); SAGE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (SGGEF) Shorts Down By 0.96%

Analysts expect Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report $1.27 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.62% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. ROG’s profit would be $23.35M giving it 30.24 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Rogers Corporation’s analysts see -10.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 396,975 shares traded or 184.94% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

SAGE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. SGGEF’s SI was 9.39 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 9.48 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 31292 days are for SAGE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)’s short sellers to cover SGGEF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About shares traded. The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $9.73 billion. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 23.88 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.

Among 2 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 3 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. Needham maintained Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold Rogers Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 51,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 713 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 5,448 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 97,015 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 3,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 26,662 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 0.01% or 42,785 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,415 shares. 1,064 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Advisory reported 14,417 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2.63M shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 12,261 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 15,091 shares.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The company??s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 40.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.