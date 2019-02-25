Analysts See $1.86 EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS); Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) stake by 6.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 94,745 shares as Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.47M shares with $90.47 million value, up from 1.38M last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing now has $13.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.23M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.86 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.29% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.28 billion giving it 10.13 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.77 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 5.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 1.22M shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $92.30 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 48,447 shares to 900,765 valued at $69.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 531,196 shares and now owns 5.23 million shares. Cars.Com was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 9 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Hold” rating.