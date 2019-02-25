Analysts See $4.69 EPS for Penn Virginia (PVAC); SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING PLC ORDINARY SH (SPXSF) SI Increased By 3.15%

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $4.69 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $3.63 EPS change or 342.45% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. PVAC’s profit would be $70.70 million giving it 3.00 P/E if the $4.69 EPS is correct. After having $2.72 EPS previously, Penn Virginia Corporation’s analysts see 72.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 72,992 shares traded. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has risen 70.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PVAC News: 09/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Penn Virginia to Participate in Upcoming Events; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – Penn Virginia 1Q EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 PENN VIRGINIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, CO ENTERED MASTER ASSIGNMENT, AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Penn Virginia; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 125%; 04/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 11; 07/03/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA – AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 12, 2016 TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $237.5 MLN TO $340.0 MLN

SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had an increase of 3.15% in short interest. SPXSF’s SI was 75,300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 3.15% from 73,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 753 days are for SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s short sellers to cover SPXSF’s short positions. It closed at $82.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, makes, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $847.75 million. The firm primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It has a 65.17 P/E ratio. It also has activities in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

More notable recent Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDP, PVAC, ROKU – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penn Virginia: Behind This Week’s Explosive Rally – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2018. More interesting news about Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Booming Energy Stocks For The Rest Of 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mangrove hikes Penn Virginia stake to 10.7%, seeks end to Denbury deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.