Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 0.00 20.73M -0.38 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 49.15M 28.55 252.26M -4.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -70.2% -61.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -513.25% -505.7% -58.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, which is potential 117.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 86.7% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.17% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -8.3% -17% -19.23% -48.53% -41.83% -34.78% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -2.25% 14.07% -5.2% 13.45% 4.29% -3.23%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.