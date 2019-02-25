Antero Res (AR) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 48.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, down from 21,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 2.61M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 941,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $572.86M, down from 33.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 5.34M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 29.73% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 25,579 shares to 41.65 million shares, valued at $707.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 109,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold AR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 286.45 million shares or 0.19% more from 285.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Manchester Cap Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3,678 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 233,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 187,836 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Public Limited holds 230,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 419,536 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 364,751 shares. Westpac Bk holds 13,823 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 13,701 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 564,280 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 383,588 shares. Mountain Lake Invest Mgmt holds 8.19% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 915,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,996 shares.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $825.63 million activity. 6,907 shares were sold by Connor Richard W., worth $113,896. 1,000 shares valued at $13,500 were sold by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Tuesday, November 20. 13.00 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $206.31M were sold by Levy James R.. The insider KAGAN PETER sold 13.00M shares worth $206.31M. 20,429 shares valued at $261,555 were sold by CLARK ROBERT J on Tuesday, December 4. $82,429 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII – L.P..

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares.