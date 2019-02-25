Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 255.16M 4.27 60.73M 0.40 37.44 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 2.38B 2.46 243.60M 9.19 10.93

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Apollo Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than Affiliated Managers Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 23.80% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 10.24% 19.7% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Investment Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Apollo Investment Corporation pay is $1.8 per share with a dividend yield of 11.42%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $1.2 per share and at a 1.1% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Apollo Investment Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Apollo Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $14.75, while its potential downside is -6.35%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $118 consensus price target and a 6.37% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Apollo Investment Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Competitively, 0.5% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -5.4% -7.85% -9.37% -13.47% -15.39% -12.25% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -9.58% -14.6% -29.76% -38.64% -49.31% -51.05%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 9 of the 16 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.