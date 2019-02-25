AppCoins (APPC) targets $0.05509556767 while having -6.41% fall on February 24-25

It was bad day for AppCoins (APPC), as it declined by $-0.003433221 or -6.41%, touching $0.0500868797. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that AppCoins (APPC) is looking for the $0.05509556767 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.120887601647726. The highest price was $0.0543211856 and lowest of $0.04959097 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0535201007. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, AppCoins (APPC) tokens went up 1.06% from $0.04956 for coin. For 100 days APPC is down -31.19% from $0.07279. It traded at $0.1104 200 days ago. AppCoins (APPC) has 246.20M coins mined with the market cap $12.33 million. It has 246.20 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/11/2017. The Crypto APPC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.

This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.