Apple (AAPL) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $579,825 as Share Value Declined; As Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Price Declined, Cohen Capital Management Has Raised by $2.75 Million Its Stake

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Incorporated (AAPL) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34M, down from 26,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 14.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc. (WMB) by 190.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 101,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22 million, up from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 3.36 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd holds 0.33% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 77,155 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com. Diker Ltd Liability accumulated 1.13% or 14,113 shares. Moller Fincl Services reported 999 shares. Kames Capital Pcl reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H And Communications owns 528,391 shares for 5.75% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Company reported 20,352 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Com invested in 30,941 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc reported 1.77% stake. Bangor Bankshares owns 22,263 shares. 36,266 are owned by Cardinal Capital Management. Capital Investment Ser Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,703 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated has 5.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,018 shares. Corda Mgmt Lc holds 28,542 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Family Capital Trust Co, which manages about $239.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3,467 shares to 44,936 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422. Zamarin Chad J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,017 shares. Phillips Fincl Management Limited Liability holds 11,198 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc Mkts Inc has 60,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Inv has invested 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Scotia Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,831 shares. Duncker Streett And has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cohen Cap holds 155,340 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 200,000 shares. Salient Trust Lta accumulated 48,537 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 70,800 shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $443.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 20,726 shares to 21,049 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.