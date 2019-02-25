Apple (AAPL) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Raised Its Holding by $1.29 Million as Share Value Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut by $351,560 Its Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 225.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 2,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 21.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.75 million, down from 64,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 5.47 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cape Ann Bank has 13,605 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Cap Associate Ny reported 8,423 shares stake. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp stated it has 339,762 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc owns 51,293 shares. Loudon Invest Management Ltd reported 2,869 shares stake. 124,875 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Llc stated it has 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interactive Financial Advsrs reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bartlett & Ltd Liability holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 441,759 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 2,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability has invested 6.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 649,566 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc reported 6.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 2,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,848 were reported by Barr E S And. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.47M shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 412,237 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 18,059 were accumulated by Butensky & Cohen Security. Korea Inv has 1.06 million shares. Tekla Ltd Liability invested in 492,078 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Tirschwell Loewy has 116,950 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 6,050 shares stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Great Lakes Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 602,042 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 1.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 45,672 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 1.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,331 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 223,021 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,494 shares to 21,087 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $21.78 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million. 60,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $5.40 million were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A.