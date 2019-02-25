Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake; Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 26,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,945 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.71M, down from 295,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 12.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 60.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 19,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,358 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 31,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 132,814 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,506 shares to 380,963 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.59 million activity. 7,403 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares with value of $575,509 were sold by WALTER JOHN R. $1.05M worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was sold by SWAN MARA E on Friday, August 31. 3,471 shares were sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD, worth $288,614.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 10,557 shares to 22,757 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

