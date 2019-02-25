Apple (AAPL) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Holding by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Baystate Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $454,032

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,161 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75 million, up from 37,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $175.61. About 9.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,171 shares to 63,712 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,103 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel holds 154,375 shares. 20,655 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability. Stonebridge Management reported 4.1% stake. Westend Llc accumulated 194,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,181 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 816,551 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass holds 3.2% or 143,032 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 165,199 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 457,859 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 6,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Mgmt reported 562,821 shares stake. Acg Wealth owns 133,194 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP invested in 1.9% or 273,742 shares. Coastline Tru reported 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Gains A Big Advantage As Competitor Slips – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Samsung takes on Apple with Galaxy Buds – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Valentine’s (Margin) Crush – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2019: SPI,AAPL,CAMT,RGSE – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple increased autonomous testing in 2018 (update) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $566.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,964 shares to 160 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

