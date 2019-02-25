Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 19.54M 1.93 49.36M -2.21 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.98M 1.65 18.46M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -252.61% -78.8% -51.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -52.77% -84% -26%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 109.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.8% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.67% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -40.92% -60.5% -59.88% -45.62% -51.65% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -66.52% -71.54% -69.64% -66.14% -62.59% -67.53%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.