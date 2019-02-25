Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 40.96M 5.07 21.69M -0.51 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 72.48M 12.05 251.26M -5.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -52.95% -23% -16.1% Radius Health Inc. -346.66% -150.2% -65.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 17.10%. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average price target of $43.67, with potential upside of 127.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Radius Health Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 0%. Insiders held 2% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -2.77% -9.33% 22.48% 25.15% 16.39% 20.15% Radius Health Inc. -4.32% -8.54% -15.11% -41.45% -41.81% -49.8%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 20.15% stronger performance while Radius Health Inc. has -49.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.