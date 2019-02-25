Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reaches $4.02 After 3.00% Up Move; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased By $10.17 Million Its Conmed (CNMD) Position

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 141,103 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 12.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 11/04/2018 – Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss/Shr $1.56; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – Arbutus Presents Complementary Results From Preclinical Combination Studies of HBV Therapeutic Candidates at EASL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – WILL RETAIN ALL RIGHTS TO LNP AND CONJUGATE DELIVERY PLATFORMS FOR HEPATITIS B VIRUS; 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for GeneThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $223.11M company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABUS worth $6.69 million more.

Analysts await Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Arbutus Biopharma Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: X, ABUS, CBIO – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Amarin, Retrophin, Sunrun, BioSpecifics Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SCOR initiates criminal actions against Thierry Derez and CovÃ©a for breach of trust and concealment of breach of trust – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arbutus (ABUS) Plunges on Disappointing HBV Pipeline Updates – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Downgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) On Valuation After 80% Run – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $223.11 million. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV.

