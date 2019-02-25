ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 0.00 10.64M -0.82 0.00 Codexis Inc. 66.25M 18.04 9.45M -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -112.6% -97.5% Codexis Inc. -14.26% -25.7% -15%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means ARCA biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -1.37 beta which makes it 237.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ARCA biopharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ARCA biopharma Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15% and 81.4% respectively. 1.17% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -1.2% -36.25% -10.08% -2.02% -59.24% -62.26% Codexis Inc. -3.28% 25.22% 13.37% 47.74% 209.49% 153.89%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.