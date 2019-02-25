Arclight Capital Partners Lowered Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holding by $192.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Private Wealth Partners Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised by $405,552 as Valuation Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.60M, up from 205,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Arclight Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arclight Capital Partners Llc sold 12.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526.06M, down from 43.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arclight Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 404,623 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.86 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 14,377 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Incorporated owns 439,390 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 22,109 shares. Newfocus Grp Ltd Llc reported 28,338 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs holds 136,319 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Lc owns 301,105 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs Inc accumulated 679 shares. Lloyds Public Limited Com owns 19,359 shares or 26.69% of their US portfolio. The California-based Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.38M shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Garde has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,113 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 35,706 shares. Endeavour Cap Advisors Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 148,576 shares. Bristol John W And Communication New York reported 1.05 million shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $655.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,105 shares to 205,057 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,971 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

