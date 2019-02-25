Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 20.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 44,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.24 million, down from 214,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 43,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.87M, up from 195,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 303 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

