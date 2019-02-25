Argan Agx (AGX) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Its Stake by $2.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Axel Capital Management Upped Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc Agx (AGX) by 1032.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 50,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc Agx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 86,148 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has declined 7.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Axel Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 125% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 847,049 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Estee Lauder Jumps On Upbeat Earnings; Opko Health Shares Slide – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Wright Medical Group NV, MSA Safety Incorporporated, Minerva Neurosciences, OSI, Argan, and Approach Resources â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $550.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46,916 shares to 179,214 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,640 shares, and cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.76 million activity. The insider Willard Elizabeth Kathleen sold 40,000 shares worth $1.97 million. Berchtold Joe sold $1.97M worth of stock. $378,480 worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was sold by ENLOE ROBERT TED III on Thursday, September 13. The insider Rapino Michael sold $4.07 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 5,722 shares. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 204,366 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 6,035 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Schwab Charles Invest holds 708,733 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 14,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 4.39 million are held by State Street. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.02% or 54,432 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 60,137 shares.