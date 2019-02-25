Argyle Capital Management Increases Position in Southern Co (SO); Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by $10.00 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 104.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.93 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 3.29 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 25.68% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS STALEY SAYS SETTLEMENT FAIR AND PROPORTIONATE; 20/04/2018 – Barclays CEO Jes Staley Is Fined but Keeps Job After Whistleblower Probe — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Now Has Stable Outlook for Barclays Bank México; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 17/05/2018 – Hamish Pepper of Barclays predicts the fiscal deficit could increase to 4.3 percent of GDP next year, from 3 percent last year; 25/04/2018 – BENGUET CORP BC.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 1.46 BLN PESOS VS 1.53 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK IN UK CAPITAL GOODS SECTOR REPLACES QINETIQ; 09/03/2018 – Barclays Expects to Establish Ring-Fenced Bank in April 2018; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 32.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,955 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, up from 27,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25M shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ent Financial Serv accumulated 3,230 shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Ltd Com invested in 0.37% or 183,732 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 1.55% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 51,620 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,480 shares. Busey owns 8,765 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. South State Corporation reported 21,919 shares. North Mngmt accumulated 5,900 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Svcs N A invested in 74,856 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 62,839 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 584,976 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.82M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,805 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Biggest Worries for Aurora Cannabis Investors – Motley Fool” on February 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Wolverine World Wide, Viking Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, ArcelorMittal, Delphi Technologies, and Unit with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer Serious About $16 Billion LNG Project – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why The GE Turnaround Is So Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Marijuana Investors Don’t Need to Own – Fox Business” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.84 million activity. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was made by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 35,061 shares valued at $1.66M was sold by Wilson Anthony L. 15,000 shares valued at $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S – on Monday, December 3.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 1.57M shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (Prn) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.19M shares, and cut its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.