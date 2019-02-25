Arizona State Retirement System Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 250.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 17,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.92 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.87. About 8.60M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,307 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,692 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.62 million, up from 200,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 852,004 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Asset Us Inc has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 255,749 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 48,643 shares. Selkirk Ltd reported 45,000 shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Company has 88,234 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.78% or 406,842 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Fin Grp has 3,305 shares. Welch Cap Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 39,785 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Co accumulated 2,068 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 42 insider sales for $182.00 million activity. $7.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Monday, December 10. Shares for $122,438 were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 61,103 shares valued at $10.77M was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, September 11 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,085 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $907,786 was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc by 31,370 shares to 387,212 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 112,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,058 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vision Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 25,573 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 10,535 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 45,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest owns 2,044 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,934 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 1.49% or 100,341 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Capstone Inv Ltd has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,304 shares. Quantum owns 9,177 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 295 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 435,386 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Shufro Rose Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Madison Investment holds 144,082 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 126,426 shares.