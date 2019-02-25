Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Reaches $3.92 After 8.00% Down Move; Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut By $776,736 Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 2.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 97,092 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 27.59%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 3.59M shares with $30.28 million value, down from 3.68 million last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.375. About 3.35M shares traded. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

The stock of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 896,522 shares traded. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $291.05 million company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $3.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARLO worth $23.28M less.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 95,000 shares to 305,000 valued at $14.13M in 2018Q3. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 390,200 shares. Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) was raised too.

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco February 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco, Rowan reach final deal in all-stock merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan: New 7-Well Contract, Details On Ensco Merger Negotiations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco unveils new work in latest fleet status report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ensco (NYSE:ESV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ensco had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, December 20, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity. Shares for $27,990 were sold by Brady Steven Joseph on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 79,358 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 54,078 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 191,519 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com holds 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) or 13,689 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 400,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.17% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Shufro Rose And Ltd Company owns 26,500 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 16,300 shares. Illinois-based Cna Corp has invested 0.06% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Castleark Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). 249,197 are held by Wasatch Advsr. 134,700 were accumulated by Oceanic Invest Limited. Nomura Incorporated owns 13,772 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 38,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arlo Technologies: What A Disappointment – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arlo Is In Big Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Arlo Technologies Stock Craters on Slow Growth Outlook – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arlo -22% after market slowdown prompts weak guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arlo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.