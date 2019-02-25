Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to pay $0.21 on Apr 4, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Among 4 analysts covering PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNM Resources had 4 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 14 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, October 16. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. See PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) latest ratings:

14/01/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $39.5 New Target: $38.5 Downgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $39 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $36 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $41 New Target: $42 Maintain

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Apr 4, 2019. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders before Mar 26, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s current price of $15.63 translates into 1.34% yield. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s dividend has Mar 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 156,180 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has declined 2.40% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 2.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 40.95 million shares or 3.85% more from 39.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge Invs L P stated it has 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). 480,570 were accumulated by Schwab Charles Inv Incorporated. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 3,925 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com holds 933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Comerica Commercial Bank has 47,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 13,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 31,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 14,207 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 70,924 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,102 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 62,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De accumulated 66 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% stake.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $781.72 million. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 58.76 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 2.29% less from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 47,551 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 17,949 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 5,486 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 24,316 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 170,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 5,973 were accumulated by Shelton Management. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 412,404 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Communications Of Vermont accumulated 312 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 1,580 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 17,368 shares. Federated Pa owns 558,939 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 2.33M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 309,167 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has declined 1.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c