ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Reaches $3.56 After 3.00% Up Move; WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WTBCF) Shorts Raised By 166.98%

The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 663,682 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 133.55% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $388.02M company. It was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $3.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARQL worth $11.64M more.

WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) had an increase of 166.98% in short interest. WTBCF’s SI was 56,600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 166.98% from 21,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 566 days are for WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s short sellers to cover WTBCF’s short positions. It closed at $56.38 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

