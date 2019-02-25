Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 36.65 29.21M -0.68 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. N/A 202.06 55.89M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 275.92% and an $69.17 average price target. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 397.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.6% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 18.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. -15.63% -36.02% -34.15% -58.97% -67.78% -68.38%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.