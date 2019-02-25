As 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered by $373,800 Its Stake; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shares Declined, Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $473,202

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 28.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,508 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, down from 24,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 2.31M shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,179 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, down from 22,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $239.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,328 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saturna Capital holds 1.61% or 262,743 shares in its portfolio. 6,209 were accumulated by Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 0.11% or 5,546 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 1.77% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 69,046 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argi Invest Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rothschild Investment Il owns 12,476 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company reported 14,397 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 8,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Grp has 1,808 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial invested in 16,427 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +2.2% after Q4 beat, trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reputation Alone Won’t Do It For 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How 3M Is Driving the Dow After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 sales for $17.53 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500 on Friday, October 26. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66 million.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Lattice Semiconductor, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Steel Dynamics, HollyFrontier, Omnicom Group, and Ultra Clean â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HollyFrontier Closes Acquisition of Sonneborn – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shell, union reach deal to raise refinery worker pay by 11% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 5,681 shares to 25,080 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).