As A T & T (New) (T) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Mercer International (MERC) Share Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.22 Million

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 52.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (MERC) by 23.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 76,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,228 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74 million, up from 324,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercer International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 213,564 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 12.95% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 284,267 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.66M shares. Howland Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,916 shares. Bouchey reported 15,410 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.90 million are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Point Tru & Financial N A holds 3.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 156,436 shares. Paw Capital stated it has 25,000 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hrt Fin Limited Com holds 210,351 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MERC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 48.18 million shares or 4.17% more from 46.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 74,883 shares. Paloma Partners Company accumulated 0.01% or 44,532 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 267,252 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 76,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 641 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 13,227 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 22,557 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 29,454 shares. Northern reported 1.26 million shares. 26,843 are held by Menta Llc. 817,249 were reported by Walthausen & Communication Limited Company. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 28,485 shares to 32,319 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 23,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,192 shares, and cut its stake in Daseke Inc..

