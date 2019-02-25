As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Declined, Lapides Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Position by $12.06 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $871.74M, down from 16.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.60M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 205,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.10 million, down from 825,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 71,144 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 24.28% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 2.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.12 million shares or 2.10% less from 19.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 69,588 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc owns 56,300 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp reported 187 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 40,157 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 1.14 million shares stake. Archon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.20M shares or 7.64% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 18,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 12,300 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has 560,052 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 27,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 43,015 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $143,407 activity. KOLERUS KEITH M also sold $224,570 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $457.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 23,900 shares to 43,600 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 44,291 shares to 6.18M shares, valued at $870.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 137,339 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.78% or 22.62M shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com accumulated 44,062 shares. Moreover, Marco Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 0.65% or 61,430 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 5,972 shares. 4,719 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Fiduciary Trust Co reported 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7.08 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 785,736 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Comerica Secs has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 41,445 shares. 77,163 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund.