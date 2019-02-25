As Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Stock Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Holding in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) as Valuation Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 13.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 28,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 181,644 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.70M, down from 210,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 85,747 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 17.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.41 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 49,937 shares traded. Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has risen 4.11% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – IN TRIAL, PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN MIGRAINE DAYS AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES; 24/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMA – DATA PRESENTED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING DEMONSTRATE EPTINEZUMAB FURTHER REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK FOLLOWING 3RD, 4TH QUARTERLY INFUSIONS; 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CLEVELAND INTERIM PRESIDENT-CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Alder Bio; 13/05/2018 – Rebecca Powell, Alon Cohen; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NEW DATA DEMONSTRATED EPTINEZUMAB INCREASED MIGRAINE-FREE INTERVALS (UP TO 32.5 DAYS) AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH EPISODIC MIGRAINE; 08/05/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $117.6M; 20/03/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Paul B. Cleveland as Interim Pres and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc, which manages about $270.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 918,733 shares to 949,233 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10,713 shares to 148,060 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 41,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

